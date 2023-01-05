Joseph Michael “Jody” Payne, 83, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Chautauqua Health Nursing Home. He was born May 9, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Francis and Mary Payne. Jody was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. Together, he and his wife Barbara in their business, Jody Payne’s Detail Shop, would detail cars for most of the car lots in Owensboro, especially their dear friends Steve and Phil Roberts. Jody and his wife lived at Rough River for many years, returning to Owensboro when their children started having grandchildren to be closer to them. He loved his Rough River community as they were all a small family, loving all the fun things in life, boating, swimming, fishing, riding the golf cart around the subdivision visiting everyone, campfires, and BBQ gatherings.
Jody was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sue Payne, Dec. 3, 2019; a granddaughter, Tara Harley; sisters, Cecelia Payne, Patricia Burns, Stella Scott, and Margaret Melton; and brothers, Ray Louis Payne, Gabriel “Gabe” Payne, and John Robert “JR” Payne.
Surviving are his five children, Larry Payne (Theresa), Brenda Evans (Ronnie), John Payne (Linda), and Steve “Dukie” Payne (Karen), all of Owensboro, and Scottie Payne (Kirsten) of Broadway, Virginia; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carolyn Dawson of Owensboro and Yvonne Mays of Spottsville.
The Funeral Mass for Jody will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery at Axtel. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or to the Chautauqua Health Nursing Home, Activities for the Residents, 1205 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Chautauqua Health for all the love and compassionate care they gave Jody over the last three years.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
