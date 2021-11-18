Joseph “Mike” Kuegel, 63, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 20, 1957, to John Joseph and Clarice Margarite Wallace Kuegel. Mr. Kuegel was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. He retired from OMICO Plastics, where he worked in maintenance. In his downtime, Mike enjoyed his electronics.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, John Joseph Kuegel; and his brother, John Keith Kuegel.
He is survived by his mother, Clarice Kuegel; and siblings Kathy (Steve) Phillips, Jeff (Rene) Kuegel and Joan Rogers.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Kuegel.
