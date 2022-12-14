Joseph “Mike” Thomas, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born September 12, 1962, in Daviess County to the late Richard Franklin Thomas and Margie C. Fulton Thomas. Mike worked for Ward Pedley Concrete. He enjoyed working with concrete, wrestling, UK basketball, listening to music, and being outside. Mike was a hard worker and provider and was always willing to help others. He loved watching his grandkids play sports and was their biggest supporter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Franklin Thomas, Richard Caroll, and Francis Louise Thomas Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lisa Thomas; daughters, Shawna Thomas and Angel Thomas; son, Chris Thomas (Monica); eight grandchildren, Makayla Hayden, Steven Stevenson, Keeli Hanley, Onyes Robinson, Malik Thomas, Shaylee Robinson, Carter Thomas, and Kendrick Thomas; siblings, Shirley Jean Sanders, Robert Lee Thomas, Donald Gail Thomas, Geary Lynn Thomas, and Dennis Wayne Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
