Joseph Mitchell Cecil, 79, of Knottsville, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at the Heartford House surrounded by his family. Mitchell was born in Knottsville on June 19, 1940, to the late Lawson and Clara Marie Fulkerson Cecil.
He had served his country proudly as a member of the 82nd Airborne Infantry of the U.S. Army. Mitchell was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church and regularly volunteered there as well as with the Knottsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Knottsville Lions Club. Mitchell was a lifelong farmer and gardener who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired from Glenmore Distillery.
He had been married over 44 years to Eva Marie Johnson Cecil when she passed away in 2008. Together, they built a home, farms and family. Their family included Michele Cecil (Joey Barr), Mike (Jill) Cecil, Aaron (Andrea) Cecil, Mark (Amy) Cecil and John (Desiree) Cecil; his grandchildren, Logan, Justin, Michaela, Tanner, Lanee, Lawson, MacKenzie, Jonathon, Laden, Madilyn, Macy and Kori; great-grandchildren Brynlee, Presley and Zoey; his siblings, Clemie (Jackie), Pat (Patsy) and Randall (Arlene); a sister-in-law, Patricia Cecil; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Donald and Joseph Martin (Patricia) Cecil and Judy Wilkerson.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with burial following at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 10, from 3 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville and Friday, Oct. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
