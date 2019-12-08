Joseph P. Payne, 93, of Whitesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was born Dec. 25, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Guy and Bertha Boarman Payne. Joe retired from Texas Gas as an engineering clerk, he enjoyed farming for over 50 years and was a U.S. Army veteran with a Purple Heart. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and an original member of the Whitesville Lions Club. He enjoyed golf and playing music with the Whitesville Hoe Downers at nursing homes, Lake Washburn and other events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Rose Payne; and his siblings, Marguerite Clark, Roseanne Cecil, Emmalee Payne and Raymond Payne.
Survivors include his children, Marilyn Beyke, Theresa Payne, Janie Gayhart, Ken Payne (Nina) and Mark Payne (Leigh); 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery with military honors. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented