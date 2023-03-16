Joseph P. Rhinerson, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023. He was born in Daviess County July 11, 1931, to the late James and Rose Rhinerson. A graduate of St. Francis High School, Joe retired as a supervisor from W.R. Grace after 29 years in 1988. He was a farmer, Kentucky Colonel, and Sophia Award recipient. Joe was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, was active on many church committees, and a part of the St. Pius cooking team. He was also on the Board of Directors for the Opportunity Center of Owensboro, a past Board Member for Owensboro Catholic High School, and a member of the Daviess County Beef Association.
He enjoyed U.K. basketball, gardening, softball, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Joe served in the Army from 1951 until 1953.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ellen Gilles Rhinerson; second wife, Helen Jean Castlen; son, David Rhinerson; siblings, Catherine Roberts, Dorothy Horrell, Louise Farmer, Imogene Gropp, Charles Rhinerson, and Thomas J. Rhinerson; son-in-law, Michael Jones; and granddaughter, Beth Morris.
Joe is survived by his children, Rhonda Jones, Sharon (Barry) Ko, Teresa Tipton, Mark (Molly) Rhinerson, and Jeff Rhinerson; stepchildren, Sandra (Danny) Morris, Gloria (Larry) Boarman, Ginger (Jerry) McBride, Richard (Mary) Castlen, and Phillip (Debbie) Castlen; 22 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Puzzle Pieces, Inc.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented