HARDINSBURG -- Joseph Priest, 72, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and a self-employed auto mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, David Ann Priest; daughter Tessa Ferris; brothers Sam Priest Jr. and Donnie Priest; and sisters Betty Heaverin, Mary Johnson and Cathy Priest.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at St. Romuald Catholic Church, Hardinsburg. Visitation: From 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
