Joseph R. “Bob” Babbitt, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Whitesville native was born April 7, 1934, to the late Hallie Leo Babbitt and Janie Wimsatt Babbitt. Bob attended Blessed Mother School (1940-1943) and then graduated from Sacred Heart School in Whiting, Indiana (class of 1952). He was an electrician who retired from Lever Bros. in Hammond, Indiana after 48 years in 1991.
Bob was a devoted Catholic and active in many capacities. He served as financial secretary and president of the Whiting Lions Club, as a member of the Father Conner Council in Sorgho, and as a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Bob also served on the board of Owensboro Federal Credit Union, the Macaulay minister at Wellington Parc, Hillcrest Nursing Home, and Mercy Hospital. Bob was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and UK. He enjoyed his time living at Fern Terra and the relationships with residents and staff.
In addition to his parents, Bob also was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Betty Bickwermert Babbitt in 2013; brothers, George, James, and Paul Babbitt; and sisters, Agnes, Alvina, and Ruby Babbitt, Noreen Edge, and Emma Jean Roach.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister-in-law, Mary Babbitt, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express special appreciation to Tammi DeArmond, his caregiver at Fern Terra for her friendship and loving support.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Trinity High School, 10510 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378 or St. Mary of the Woods Building Fund, 10521 Franklin St., Whitesville, KY 42378.
Condolences and memories for Bob’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented