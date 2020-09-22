KOKOMO, Ind. — Joseph R. Dockemeyer Sr., 90, Kokomo, passed away at 7:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born Jan. 17, 1930, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, the son of the late Bernard Joseph and Mary Lillian (Beavin) Dockemeyer. On Jan. 12, 1952, at St. Augustine Church in Reed, he married Mildred B. Byrne, who survives.
Joe was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s Seminary in St. Mary’s. He served with the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 earning the rank of Airman first class and earned the Good Conduct Medal. Joseph went on to graduate from Brescia University in Owensboro, in 1964 with a business administration degree and a minor in accounting.
Joe worked in food service management for GE in Owensboro, and GE in Tell City, Indiana. He then worked as food service director for Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He and his family relocated to Kokomo, where he served as food service director for St. Joseph Hospital, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service. In 1979 he was recognized as a Fellow of the American Society for Hospital Food Service Administrators of the American Hospital Association. Joe was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
The family would like to give a special thank you to caregiver Lisa Speight, the staff at Primrose Retirement Community, and the physicians and health professionals of St. Vincent Hospital.
Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mildred; their seven children, Bob (Karen) Dockemeyer, Alan (Julie) Dockemeyer, Roger (Peggy) Dockemeyer, Sheila (Chuck) Springer, Blaine (Nancy) Dockemeyer, Glenn Dockemeyer, Valerie (Steve) Francis; daughter-in-law, Diana Dockemeyer; 18 grandchildren, Brian (Paula) Dockemeyer, Sherri (Matt) Piekarski, Misty Dennard, Alan (Doni) Dockemeyer II, Jenny (Aaron) Hanson, Danny (Angie) Painter, Bridget (Scott) Swing, Rob (Ozzi) Dockemeyer, Charlie Springer, Jennifer (Todd) McKay, Rich Wright II, Beth (Michael) Fuller, Joel Pulver, Stacy Pulver, Tim (Carinda) Knefely, Cecelia (Jacob) Boocher, Bernie (Brittany) Dockemeyer, Brent Francis, Greg Francis; 48 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Bernadine Edward, Margaret Kelley, Faye (Charlie) May, Maye Hayden; two sisters-in-law, Juaretta Dockemeyer and Linnie Clary and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Neil Dockemeyer; grandchildren, Thomas Pulver; six siblings, Charles Dockemeyer, Janisse Warren, Rose Mary Thompson, Sue Dant, Geraldine Head and Jim Dockemeyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street with the Rev. Fr. Theodore Dudzinski the celebrant. The Mass will be available via live stream at stpatrick-kokomo.org. Burial will follow Crown Point Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church, where the Rosary will be offered at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the Building Fund at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
