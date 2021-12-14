Joseph R. Hughes, 87, of Reynolds Station, entered into eternal rest at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born November 10, 1935 in New York City, New York to the late Joseph R. Hughes, Sr. and Margaret Compton Hughes. Joseph worked at UPS as a driver for 30 years. He was an army veteran and a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Teamsters Union.
You could find Joseph enjoying time in his office with his prized trophies. He also loved model cars, model airplanes, and taking care of his wife, whom he loved for the past 63 years.
Along with his parents Joseph is preceded in death by his brother and his nephew, Terrence Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Willa Faye McDaniel Hughes; his children, Catherine (David) Rupert, Elizabeth (Peter) Pandolfino, Donna (Steven) Pynn, and Jennifer (Mark) Kelley; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
