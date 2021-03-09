Joseph Randall “Randy” Porter, 70, of Owensboro went to God Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Owensboro, on May 11, 1950, to the late Jesse Woodrow, Sr. and Teresa Pearl Johnson Porter. Randy was retired from RWRA where he worked as a machine operator for 26 years. Along with his talent working with auto-mechanics, Randy enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with electronics. Randy was a self-taught saxophone player. He was a devout Catholic, whose faith was reflected in his daily prayer and his self-less care of others. Always putting others before himself. Randy loved nature and its creatures. He especially enjoyed birdwatching and loved cats. His favorite cat being “Teddy Bear”.
Along with his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his step-mom, Dorothy Louise Porter; his siblings, Woodie (Peggy) Porter, Linda (Billy) Raley, Margie (Gary) Riley, and Michael Porter.
Randy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Morgan Porter; his daughter, Natasha Hulsey; his 3 grandchildren, Bethany Westerfield, Amanda Hulsey, and Christopher Sallee; his siblings, Teresa (Salvador) Gomez, Larry (Bobbie) Porter, Mark Porter, Mary Jo (Dwight) Wathen, Frankie (Betty Jean “B.J.”) Porter; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Randy at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Porter. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Joseph Randall “Randy” Porter and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented