As Randy Simmons would say, high mileage is no man’s friend, and on September 17, 2022, he returned to his home planet of Krypton, running wide open in his 1968 Chevelle. Raised in Owensboro, he had a passion for fast cars, astronomy, his mother’s chess pie, and destroying shot-put records — that still stand today — at his alma mater, Owensboro Senior High School. While he was unrivaled in mathematics, storytelling, and teaching through the art of mixing analogies, he was happiest as his alter ego — how his beloved grandchildren knew him as “Randaddy”.
A legend in the car business, his motivational skills and quick wit were matched only by his work ethic, generous and charismatic spirit—and his drive to crush the competition.
Randy is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Riney, his sister, Kay Riney, and his mother Mae. He will live on through the mother of his children, Betsy (Worth Simmons), his sons, Jeremy (Nicole) and Justin (Jenny) as well as brothers, David Simmons (Sharon) and Kerry Riney (Debbie), and his sister, Karen Whistle (John) and his uncle Earl and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandchildren—ever his north stars—Madison, Eli, Mason, and Hazel.
The memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
