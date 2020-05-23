On May 21, 2020, Joseph Raphael Mattingly left this mortal world to enter everlasting life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Whitesville, Kentucky on March 3, 1940 and attended and graduated from St. William Elementary and High School in Knottsville. He was also active in his parishes of Blessed Mother, St. Pius, St. Joe and Paul, Immaculate, and St. Anthony’s, Axtel. Joe is survived by his devoted wife Rosemary Mattingly and large and loving family including their combined children Suzanne (Linus) Murphy, Lisa Mattingly, Steve (Sandy) Mattingly, Stacy Mattingly, Tina Payne (Paul) Hunt, Trina (Mike) Riney, Michael (Stacey) Payne, and like a daughter Amanda Payne. He cherished his grandchildren and a life of memories as Papaw/Poppy to Brooke (Leland) Ferris, Brittany Mattingly, Brandon (Chelsea) Mattingly, Allyson Mattingly, Liam (Nikki) Payne, Martina Riney, Laura Riney, Reece Payne, Nicole Hunt, Mikala Riney, Danielle Hunt, Christina Hunt, and Kingston Payne. He is also blessed to have great-grandchildren to bring him more sweet love including Michael Moore, Collin Mattingly, Grayson Mattingly, and Gabriel Mattingly. There are many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins adored and loved by Joe throughout his life. He is also survived by Nina Mattingly, mother of four of his children. Born into a large family, Joe dearly loved his many siblings and including those surviving him, Ann Blandford, Thomasine Clouse, Lillian (Bernard) Haynes, Theresa Clouse, and Bill (Dorothy) Mattingly. He is preceded in death by his parents Jennie Vee Roberts Mattingly and Mark Mattingly, older brother Jerry Mattingly, and younger sister Rita Mattingly Wesley. Of his many life accomplishments, Joe was most proud of his joyous and fulfilling life with Rosemary who shared a forever love story, considering her his soulmate and best friend. They truly lived every moment with unconditional love and devotion to each other. They had ups and downs, but mostly tremendous adventure, fun, and laughter. While their struggles were many especially in his cancer battle, Joe and Rosemary were unwilling to give-up and lived a motto of “we will get through this.” Joe was a true believer in the strength of God’s love which enabled him to live a life of sobriety for 35 years, never wavering from his commitment to God, Rosemary, himself, and his children. He was a very devout and religious man and deeply lived his Catholic faith in everyday life. He strived to be honest and dedicated to his customers. In his businesses, Joe led many teams of employees to excel and treated them as if they were his own family. He opened his heart and soul to others struggling with personal battles in life with loving words, mentoring, and financial support. Always, Joe had a smile, kind heart, and words of encouragement to others throughout his life whether family, friends, associates, or strangers. In 1968, Joe was the owner of Mattingly’s Marathon and then founded Mattingly’s Automotive Repair in 1978 and ran this businesses for 41 years as president and active owner. He successfully partnered with his wife Rosemary to grow and sustain the business, and later with his son Steve who oversees the company today along with his business partner and long-term employee Norman Lewis. Joe truly enjoyed life to the fullest especially as an entrepreneur and businessman with a tireless work-ethic serving the Owensboro community with integrity and quality automotive repair services. His adventurous side was lived through traveling the world to all six continents with his wife Rosemary over their 41 years, which was an accomplishment and passion. Joe was happiest when he was sharing their Rough River Lake and Sun City homes boating and creating memories with their loving family and friends. Joe was an avid collector of antique cars and spent countless hours restoring them to perfection. He was also an enthusiast for all things mechanical from Schwinn bicycles to building and restoring homes. There is no doubt that Joe’s family, friends, and community will endure a great loss and longing, but they will forever have his love in their hearts and souls. He made them and this world a better place every day. They ask that you pray for Joe and his family and to celebrate his life each day by showing kindness, encouragement, and love as he did for so many. It is also very important to recognize his wonderful neighbors and wide circle of friends who loved Joe and Rosemary, especially Leslie Phelps who was his care angel during this last six months. He was also blessed with loving care from Hospice of Western Kentucky. To honor Joe’s precious life, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Healthcare. Visitation will be at Haley McGinnis Sunday, May 24, 2 — 8 PM , with prayers said 6 PM and funeral mass at Parish of Immaculate, Tuesday, May 26, 10 AM with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.
