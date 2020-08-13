Joseph “Raymond” Thomas, 82, passed away Aug. 10, 2020, at OHRH. He was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Union County to the late Roy and Willie Florence Thomas. He retired from Daramic after 32 years.
Raymond enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He coached youth baseball for many years and was known as one of the best fast-pitch softball pitchers in the area.
Along with his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Grant Thomas, who passed in 2012; and siblings, William Thomas, Kathleen Phillips, Frank Thomas, Jim Thomas, Margaret Bickett and Dorothy Louise Thomas.
Surviving are his children, Mike Thomas, Dan (Darlene) Thomas, Theresa (Kenny) Ambs and Cathy (Barry) Hardy, all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Lauren Thomas, Jillian (Jared) Gainous, Reid (Sarah) Thomas, Hillary Thomas, Abby (Anthony) Vogt, Katie (Mazden) Tyler, Josh Thomas, Eric Thomas-Pate, Steven (Anna) Ambs, David Ambs, Jeffrey Ambs, William (Megan) Henness and Rachel Henness; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bob Thomas, Martina Blandford, Evelyn (Jim) Mattingly and Sue Thomas.
Services will be at noon Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church, with the Rev. John Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the church. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Thomas in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 7232 Kentucky 56, Owensboro, KY 42301, and Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Joseph Raymond Thomas. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Joseph Raymond Thomas and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented