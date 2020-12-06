Joseph Raymond Woodward, 93, of Philpot, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 12, 1927, in Ohio to the late Paul D. and Mary Elizabeth Rhodes Woodward. He was raised in the West Louisville community of Daviess County.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and “Grandpa-great” and a devoted member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville for the past 50 years. He was a World War II veteran and a retired self-employed drywall contractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, board games, working jigsaw puzzles and square dancing with his wife in the former Owensboro Dance Clubs.
In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Newby Woodward, in 2007; a son, Ronald Wayne Woodward, in 1957; and two sisters, Christina Farmer and Betty Pedley.
Joseph is survived by his children, Kenneth (Carolyn) Woodward of Columbia, Missouri, Donna (Mark) Dorth of Owensboro, Barbara (Leonard) O’Nan of Follansbee, West Virginia, Diana (Nathan) Jenkins of Belton and Susan (Parker) Driskill of Philpot; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Laura Bullington of West Louisville; a brother, Donald (Dorothy) Woodward of Bowling Green; a dear cousin, Anna Lois Sims of Owensboro; his sisters-in-law, Norma (Bob) Bivins of Owensboro and Lois Bowlds of Falls of Rough; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current health and safety directives, a private service will be held at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. There will be a drive-by visitation at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. The service will be livestreamed 10 a.m. Friday at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
