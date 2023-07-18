HARNED — Joseph Richard Wright, 82, of Harned, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Baptist East Hospital Saturday, July 15, 2023. Joe was born in the same house he would call home for his entire life July 29, 1940. He was the son of the late Silas Benjamin Wright, Sr. and Dorothy Penick Wright, and the grandson of the late Earl Fleming Wright and Lydia Birkhead Wright. Joe met the love of his life and his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara, in a tennis class they had together at the University of Kentucky. Joe had the advantage over Barbara in their tennis class that semester, but the tables would be turned that fall when they enrolled in a roller-skating class together. Turns out, Joe had never been on skates as Barbara had, so she spent the semester holding Joe’s hands and helping him find his balance.
Joe’s life, above all, was about service, service to his God, his country, and his family. Joe was a Christian who served in numerous positions and has been a lifelong member of Harned Methodist Church. Joe served as a Marine, as a member of the Breckinridge County School Board, and as a Kentucky State Senator for 17 years, 12 of which as Senate Majority Floor Leader. Joe has received too many awards, honors, and recognitions to count, and he would not want them counted anyhow.
To support his family, Joe toiled and devoted himself to what he loved most, farming. Just as God sent his disciples two by two, Joe was blessed to have as his partner in business, his beloved brother, Ben. Together they took the two enterprises their Pappy Wright started and have been blessed with much success.
Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Barbara Jo Ledman, and her husband, Tim; daughter, Julie D. Cheetham, and her husband, Brian; daughter, Lydia C. Grimes, and her husband, Mark; son, Earl F. Wright, and his wife, Treva; 14 grandchildren, Sophie, Cara, Maddie, Charlie, Lydia Jule, Lily, Joseph, Isabel, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Boaz, Elena, Barbara Gail, and Lemuel; one great-grandchild, Vivian; and siblings, Rosemary Alexander and her late husband, Darryl, Ben Wright and his wife, Brenda, Suzanne Jenkins and her husband, Gary, Rebecca Glasscock and her husband, Larry, and Judy Beth Oglesby and her husband, Steve.
The funeral service will be held at noon CST Friday, July 21, 2023, at Harned Methodist Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. CST Thursday and 10 a.m. CST until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the BCHS FFA Chapter, the Breckinridge County Association for the Handicapped, or the Breckinridge County Lady Tigers Basketball team.
