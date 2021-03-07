Joseph Ronald “Ronnie” Millay, 82, of Owensboro, passed away March 5, 2021, at home, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Ronnie was born in Daviess County September 5, 1938, to the late James R. and Mary Rose Roby Millay. Ronnie was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and loved spending time with his family. He retired from Whirlpool and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, raising a garden and being a part of the Lourdes Catholic Church Cooking Team. In his later years, he also enjoyed watching Western movies.
He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Mary Rose Millay; brothers, James Millay, Jack Millay, and Bob Millay; sisters, Dorothy Roberts, Floella Mattingly, Kathleen Clark, Martha Newby, and Beverly Hagerman.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Frances Bittel Millay; children, Brad Millay, Lisa Mattingly (Tommy), Sherri Fulkerson (Larry); twin brother, Wm. Donald Millay; grandchildren, Eric Mattingly, Jessica Mattingly, Rachel Fulkerson and Jenna Fulkerson; great-grandchildren, Lily and Jayden, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Funeral Mass for Ronnie will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or Funeral Mass for Mr. Millay shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street Side of the Building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
