Joseph Russell Baumgarten Sr., 92, of Ames, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, of natural causes at home, surrounded by his wife and family.
Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church at 2900 Hoover Avenue, Ames, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the St. Cecilia Catholic Church website and on the Tribute Wall of Joe’s obituary on the Adams Funeral Home website. Inurnment will be at the Ames Municipal Cemetery with military honors by the Ames American Legion Post 37. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Joe was born July 6, 1928, to H.E. and Lena (Fritz) Baumgarten of Louisville, Kentucky. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Martha Blakeney, on August 8, 1953, in Owensboro, Kentucky, shortly after returning from a year of deployment to Korea.
Joe graduated from the University of Dayton in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to gain his Masters in 1955 and his PhD in 1958, both from Purdue University. After a brief career in industry, he returned to academia as a professor of Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech. Joe taught for many years at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and finished out his career at the great Iowa State University in Ames. During the summers, Joe remained very active, doing academic research with his graduate students for numerous companies. He loved his students and they loved him. Joe was awarded “Professor of the Year” three times running, in 1979, 1981 and 1984. Of all of his many accomplishments, those awards were his proudest.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Benjamin Baumgarten; brother, Jim (Dorothy & Gail) Baumgarten; sisters, Mary Helna (Wayne) Gordon, Martha (Joe) Lauzon and Charlotte Baumgarten.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Baumgarten; three children, Joe (Cheryl) Baumgarten, Jean Baumgarten, and David (Nina) Baumgarten; four grandchildren, Nick Baumgarten, Amelia (Aaron) Slaichert, Hannah Baumgarten, and Alex Baumgarten; brothers, H.E. (Charlene) Baumgarten, Jr., and Richard (Pat) Baumgarten.
Take, O Lord, and receive my entire liberty, my memory, my understanding and my whole will. All that I am and all that I possess You have given me: I surrender it all to You to be disposed of according to Your will. Give me only Your love and Your grace; with these I will be rich enough, and will desire nothing more.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Joe’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
Commented