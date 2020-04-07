Joseph S. Payne, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. He was born in Hancock County to the late Bennie and Floella Payne.
Joseph retired from MPD.
He is survived by three daughters, Farrah Jo, Vanessa and Shelly; brothers James Earl (Janet) Payne of Rockport, Indiana and Calvin (Angel) Payne of Panama Beach, Florida; and a special friend, Betty.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
