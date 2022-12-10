Joseph T. Craig, 77, went home to be with Jesus Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Joe had a radical life transformation and lived every day reading the Bible, praying for wisdom, and sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ that saved him. The message Joe preached was to repent, fight the flesh, and turn to Jesus. Joe believed God saved him to demonstrate that no one is beyond the reach of God. Joe was a man of his word, of integrity, and a loyal friend.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Matthew’s Table, 119 West 24th St., with visitation beginning at 4 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Matthew’s Table.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented