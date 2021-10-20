Joseph Terrill Fiorella, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 3, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Gabe Fiorella Jr. and Betty Sue Terrill Fiorella. Jody was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. He was employed by the Owensboro Fire Department for 22 Years. Jody loved all of his fire department “brothers” and retired in 2019. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for deer and turkey hunting. During his retirement, he added boar, pheasant and bear hunting to his resume. He leaves behind many friends who were like family at Jim Leach’s deer camp. Jody loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.
Jody had a big heart and would drop everything to help a friend in need. He was one of a kind, always had a story to tell, and made new friends anywhere he went, despite his lack of a “filter.” Jody was a lifelong fan of Owensboro High School Football and Kentucky Basketball, as well as any sports team that his children and grandchildren were participating in.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Eva Jean Adams; and a son-in-law, Ben Burns.
Jody is survived by his wife of 47 years, Paula Adams Fiorella, who loved him deeply and was his warrior during cancer treatments for the past five months. In his final days, Jody referred to her as his “bride” and his “hero.” He knew there was no denying how much love she had for him.
Jody is also survived by his children, Kelly Powers (Jason), Terrill Fiorella (Magan) and Kalyn Burns; his grandchildren, Jay, Annie and Tate Powers, Julia Jones, Koda Geil and Molly and Griffin Fiorella; sisters Karen Snider (Gary), Susie Fillman (Jay) and Missy Epperson (Michael); brothers Tony Fiorella (Vickie), Nicky Fiorella (Sharon), Andy Fiorella (Ann) and Jerry Fiorella (Renee); his sisters-in-law, Demetria Yager (Jim), Karla Moseley (Tim) and Jill Fannon (Buddy); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The service for Jody will be noon Friday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky and Bellevue Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jody Fiorella may be left at www.glenncares.com.
