Joseph “Todd” Greenwell, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He was born Feb. 22, 1964, in Owensboro to the late Joseph Glenn and Patricia Calhoun Greenwell. Todd was of the Catholic faith and a 1982 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. He retired as a boilermaker after 37 years and was a member of Boilermakers Local 374. Todd enjoyed hunting and horses and as an ironworker, built and crafted many things in his spare time.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, William “Billy” Greenwell.
Todd is survived by his daughters, Miranda Greenwell and Rachel Greenwell (Kevin Anderson, Jr.); grandson, Kyrie Anderson; siblings, David Greenwell (Elaine), Glenna Greenwell (Kevin Hamilton), and Tracy Hayden (Jeff); his dear friend, Lee Ann Murphy; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
