Joseph Victor “Vic” Carrico, 91, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his home. He served in the Korean War and was a member of Saints Joseph & Paul Catholic Church. He retired from the State of Indiana as a sign and toll bridge worker.
Survivors: children, Rick (Donna) Carrico, Jim (Charlotte) Carrico, and Connie (Brad) Miller, and sister, Ann Harris.
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Cannelton, Indiana. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana, with military rites. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Michael Catholic Church.
Commented