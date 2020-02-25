REYNOLDS STATION — Joseph Walton Tate Jr., 58, of Reynolds Station, died at the Heartford House on Feb. 23, 2020. He was born on Aug. 21, 1961, in Evansville, Indiana, to Joseph W. Sr. and Peggy Daugherty Tate. Joseph enjoyed Pittsburg Steelers football and fishing. He loved playing his electric guitar and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Joseph is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda Cox Tate and children Tiffany (Kenny) Gilmore, Crystal Evans and Joseph Tate III, grandchildren Mackenzie, Shaun, Bryson, Josh and Carter and his sisters, Tonya Willoughby and Tina (Buck) Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at Cecil Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. with burial following at Roberts Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Cecil Funeral Home from 2 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 9 to 10 a.m.
