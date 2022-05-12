Joseph Walton Tate Sr., 84, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky.
The Central City native was born March 13, 1938, to the late Arthur Tate and Ernie Williams Tate. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Joe was called to preach the gospel in his 30s and faithfully ministered for 40 years. He pastored several Baptist churches including Roseville, Narrows, and Friendly Grove. Joe also was a truck driver, working for different trucking companies traveling to Chicago and St. Louis, sometimes joined by his wife. He loved model trains and big rigs and his faithful Shihtzu dog, Rosco. Joe was a kind and gentle man who loved people and could strike up a conversation with anyone.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joseph “Joey” Tate Jr. in 2022, and his sister, Alleen Wilborn.
Those who remain to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Peggy Tate of Philpot; daughters, Tonya Willoughby also of Philpot and Tina Johnson (Buck) of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Gilmore (Kenny), Crystal Evans, Joseph Tate III, Briana Willoughby, Buxton Johnson III, Wesley Johnson, Laura Johnson, and Haddon Michael Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Gilmore, Joshua Gilmore, Bryson Evans, Carter Evans, and Shaun Turner; daughter-in-law, Brenda Tate; and faithful dog, Rosco.
A memorial service with military honors for Joe Tate will be 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway Louisville, KY 40222.
Condolences and memories for Joe’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
