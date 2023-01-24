LEXINGTON — Joseph Wayne Coleman, 43, of Lexington, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Horse Cave. He was born May 12, 1979, in Owensboro to the late Jerry Coleman and Diane Wright Coleman. He was a 1997 graduate of Daviess County High School, a 2001 graduate of Georgetown College, a 2002 graduate of the University of Kentucky, and was pursuing his Ph.D. from Valdosta State University.
Joseph was a proud, longtime board member of the Living Arts and Science Center, and was currently serving on the LexArts board. At the Kentucky League of Cities, Joseph worked as Research and Federal Relations Manager for nearly 22 years, serving as an expert in parliamentary procedures and expertly helping local elected officials across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Coleman, and his grandparents, Joe Lloyd Wright, Morris Coleman, and Laurene Coleman.
He is survived by his loving husband, Craig Cammack; a proud father to Gabriel and Conner Cammack-Coleman; his mother, Diane Coleman and her husband, Ray Downs; grandmother, Jewell Wright Atwood; his sister, Christy Coleman Whitt (Jason); his father and mother-in-law, Michael and Pam Cammack; brothers-in-law, Kevin Cammack (Casey) and Chris Cammack (Angie); step-brother, Steven Downs; and step-sister, Erin Borgman. Joseph was a proud uncle to Jacy, Juliane, Coleman, Emma, Mitchell, Evan, Carson, Colin, and Cooper. He is also survived by a wonderful best friend, Clint Howard.
