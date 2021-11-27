Joseph Wayne Knott, 71, of Whitesville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health. Wayne was born on December 15, 1949, in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Victor and Magdalen Knott. He was a Navy Veteran and member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He retired from Aleris after 39 years. He and his wife owned Party Paper Place for 12 years. Wayne enjoyed UK basketball, playing golf and working outside. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He spent many hours volunteering at his church and helping family members and friends in his community.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Vincent and Mildred O’Bryan and brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Carl O’Bryan.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, as of November 27, Wilma O’Bryan Knott and their children, Lisa (Steve) Leonard, Dwayne (Rhonda) Knott and Jenny (Shane) Hamilton. Papaw is also survived by his grandchildren, Curtis Knott (Brock Michael), Blake (Kelsey) Knott, Zackary (Bree) Haynes, Breannah (Chase) LeCroy, Olivia and Braxton Hamilton; step-grandchildren Garrett and Mollie Leonard; great-grandchildren Carslynn and Luna Haynes, Liam and Emberly LeCroy; siblings, Danny (Bernice) Knott, Leon (Brenda) Knott, Brenda (Stanley) Howard, Vickie (Frank) Mayfield and Claude (Tina) Knott and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St Lawrence Catholic Church in Philpot, with burial following at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 28, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayers at 6:00 p.m.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Lawrence Church or Trinity High School.
