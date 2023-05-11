GREENVILLE — Joseph Wayne Yonts, 81, of Greenville, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12:34 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was the owner of Evergreen Florist and served in the Army
National Guard.
Survivors: wife, Anna Yonts; sons, Darren (Nolynn) Yonts and Tony (Dana) Gossett; daughter, Christy Barnett; sister, Jeanie Parham; and brother, Daniel (Karen) Yonts.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
