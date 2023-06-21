Joseph Wendell Yeckering, 77, of Owensboro, passed away June 19, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 30, 1945 in Owensboro, the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Yeckering. Wendell graduated from Owensboro High School in 1964. He attended Western Kentucky University before volunteering for the Vietnam War. He bravely fought for our country and later bravely fought multiple myeloma for eleven years. Wendell also enjoyed several outdoor activities — fishing, hunting, and golfing. In the last decade, he managed to hit four holes in ones!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Smith Furniss.
He met the love of his life, Marilyn, dancing at the Frolic. They were married for almost 52 years. Wendell was a devoted member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed serving. He was a heavy equipment operator at Alcoa for over forty years. He will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, generosity, sense of humor, and fierce love for his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Yeckering; two daughters, Wendy Cooper (Brian) and Kara Allen (Tim); nine grandchildren, Blake, Travis, Raygan, Lilah, Isaac, Will (Allyson), Wes (Emma), Merrie Katherine and Julianna; and a great-granddaughter, Mia. Additionally, he is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Bobby and Nancy Luttrell and Bill and Gaye Thalmann, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The life of Wendell Yeckering will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Dr. Maheshwari and the staff at Owensboro Health.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
