Joseph Wesley “Joey” Manire, 46, of Owensboro, died at 4:54 p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, in Owensboro. A native of Hopkinsville, he was born May 28, 1976, the son of Wesley N. (Donna) Manire of Hopkinsville and Cindy Manire of Gilbertsville. He worked for McEnroe Tree Service in Owensboro.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his fiance, Lisa Lemetti of Owensboro; sisters, Amy (Ryan) Roberts of Hopkinsville and Beth (Charles) Lee of Owensboro; step-brothers, Roger (Jodie) Lamb of Key West, Florida and Kevin Hall of Princeton; maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Mosley of Crofton; and seven nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton, with Rev. Clint Hopper officiating. Burial will follow in Haley’s Mill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
