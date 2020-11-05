BEAVER DAM — Joseph William “Billy Joe” Wood, 77, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 12, 1943, in Ohio County to the late Walter and Mary Daniels Wood. Mr. Wood was an electrician and handled heating and air for Ohio County and the surrounding area over the 44 years he owned H&W Electric in Beaver Dam. He was a member of Slaty Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Wood loved his John Deere tractors and riding the gator with his grandkids.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Ovelia Phelps, Haynes Wood and Hugh Wood.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Patricia Crowe Wood of Beaver Dam; three children, Jeffrey (Stacy) Wood of Lexington, Karen (Greg) Brown of Georgetown and Timothy (Brandi) Wood of Beaver Dam; 10 grandkids, Megan, Kelsey, Wesley and Jesse Brown, Daghain, Gethen, Ben, Tanner and Jocee Wood and Keyan Frames; two siblings, Tommy (Linda) Wood of Morgantown and Reba Shaver of Bremen; and in-laws Linda (Teddy) Chinn of Beaver Dam and the Rev. Alton (Marquita) Crowe of Beaver Dam.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home with the Rev. Alton Crowe officiating. Burial will follow in Slaty Creek Cemetery in Prentiss. Friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Slaty Creek Cemetery, 2792 State Route 269, Beaver Dam, KY 42320 or Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Joseph William “Billy Joe” Wood by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
