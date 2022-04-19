Joseph William Fulkerson, 87, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born October 10, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Leslie and Emma Fulkerson. He was an Army Veteran, a retired farmer, and a mechanic for AMF Bowlodrome. Joseph spent most of his retirement days with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Fulkerson; two sisters, Ruby (Joe) Payne and Betty (Joe) Hodskins; and his wife of 32 years, Anna Marie Fulkerson. He also had a grandson who died in Iraq, SPC Timothy Adam Fulkerson, and a dear friend and companion, Opal Clark.
Joseph is survived by his seven children, Renata (Mike) Winchell, Chris (Tina Ngo) Fulkerson, Timothy (Amber Nichols) Fulkerson, Kevin (Cecilia) Fulkerson, Emily (Troy Frakes) Fulkerson, Anissa Skaggs, and Kathy Fulkerson; along with 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
