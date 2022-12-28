Joseph William Lyddane, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. He was born June 22, 1934, in Owensboro to the late Joseph and Mary Beatrice Hardy Lyddane. Joseph was a 1952 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High school, a 1954 graduate of Brescia University, and a 1957 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. He was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church and was an active member of the Knights of Colombus Council #0819. He was a member of the Kentucky Pharmacist Association. Joseph also served as the treasurer of the Owensboro area Pharmacist Association.
He took pride in serving customers of Mills Drug Store, enjoyed watching Jeopardy, and most of all, spending time with family, which he loved with all of his heart.
Along with his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Greg Hampel.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna Carolyn “Crickett” Aull Lyddane; children, James M. (Diana) Lyddane, Jason W. (Paula) Lyddane, and Tonya A. (Kevin) Hampel-Mauzy; grandchildren, Alex (Briana) Lyddane, Jessica (Adam Poppenwimer) Lyddane, Michael Hampel, Katie Hampel, Jack Mauzy, Zoe Lyddane, and Nathan Lyddane; great-grandchildren, Waverly Lyddane and Eisley Poppenwimer; brother, Charles Don (Martha) Lyddane; nephews, Jerry Lyddane, Michael Lyddane, and Stephen Lyddane; and former daughter-in-law, Lynette Thomas Lyddane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at St. Pius Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 5 p.m., Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Passionist Nuns of St Joseph Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378 and/or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
