FORDSVILLE — Josephine Coffield Reynolds, 57, of Fordsville, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home. She was born July 6, 1963, to the late Charles Coffield and Margaret Ann Williams Coffield. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordsville. She was involved with Fordsville Food Pantry, church activities of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and AARP Chapter. She was preceded also in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Jerome and Sherry Coffield.
Survivors include her husband, Andy Reynolds, of Fordsville; two brothers, Richard Coffield (Candice) of Richmond and Terry Coffield (Karen) of Nicholasville; aunt, Mary E. Young of Fordsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with prayers at 6:30 p.m. In compliance with health and safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, and she had a heart of gold.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 127, Fordsville, KY 42343 and note on memo line for: Water for Life.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
