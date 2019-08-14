DRAKESBORO -- Josephine Hope, 69, of Drakesboro, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She retired from the Muhlenberg County Board of Education as a custodian.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Hope; two daughters, Peggy Holland and Tina Davis; her mother, Verdie Wells; two stepchildren, Jeffery and Christopher Hope; and three sisters, Mossie, Kathryn and Linda Wells.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Gary's Funeral Home. Greenville. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Commented