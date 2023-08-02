Joshua Aaron Ralph, 55, of Owensboro, went to join his Mom and Dad in Heaven Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 22, 1967, in Owensboro to the late Jerry and Judy Ralph. He was a wonderful uncle to Jacob and Jonathan Lee and a loving great-uncle to Isaiah, Kaylynn, and Addie Lee. He loved fast cars and loud music.
He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline (Scott) Walters and a host of relatives and friends.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Joshua Ralph. Please leave condolences and memories for the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
