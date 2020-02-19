Joshua Alan Kellems, 36, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 18, 1984, in Daviess County to Jeffrey Alan Kellems and Candice Marlowe Pate. Joshua loved kids and was a good uncle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Alan Kellems.
He is survived by his mother, Candice Pate; three brothers, Lucas Wayne Kellems, Beau Ethan Kellems and Brett Nathaniel Pate; grandparents Wayne Marlowe, Doris Worthington and David Kellems; cousins Adam Marlowe, Sarai Marlowe, Laurie Ward and Jacob Austin; aunts and uncle, Lori Anderson, Allison Green, Darrin Marlowe, Eve Sapp and Stephani Cockerell.
Services will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented