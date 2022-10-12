MCHENRY — Joshua Daniel McCoy, 42, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Nassau, Bahamas. He was born November 20, 1979, in Owensboro. He was a millwright and a member of the Millwright Union Local 1076. He enjoyed listening to music and fishing.
Joshua was preceded in death by his father, Danny Lynn McCoy.
Survivors include his daughter, Emma McCoy; mother, Joyce McCoy; sister, Audria McCoy; and best friend and brother, John Phelps.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with burial in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented