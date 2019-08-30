Joshua Darren Lynch, 33, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 26, 1985, in Owensboro to Jeffrey Dean "JD" Lynch and Terri Lynn Edmonds Baird. Josh was a former manager at Beef O'Brady's in Owensboro. He was a 2004 graduate of Ohio County High School and attended Murray State University and Western Kentucky University. Josh enjoyed golf, was an avid UK fan and he loved his dogs, Paisley and Bella.
Josh was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe and Anna McDaniel and Ronald Lynch; his maternal grandfather, Carlie Edmonds; an aunt, Susan Edmonds Johnson; and a cousin, Jodi Danielle Wright.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Jeffrey Dean "JD" (Amanda) Lynch of Morgantown; his mother, Terri Baird of Beaver Dam; his brothers, Jeff (Laura) Lynch, Landon Lynch and Blake Lynch, all of Morgantown; nephew and nieces Eliza Lynch, Elliott Lynch and Libbie Lynch; his maternal grandmother, Judy Ann Filback of Beaver Dam; uncle and aunts Ronnie (Tammy) Lynch, Robin Williams and Carla Wright; and several cousins.
Services are noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Greg Hillard officiating. Burial follows in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Josh's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Joshua Darren Lynch by visiting his memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
