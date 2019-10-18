GREENVILLE -- Joshua Matthew Fulkerson, 28, of Greenville, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his residence. He was a self-employed construction worker and attended Corley Chapel Church.
Survivors include his parents, John Fulkerson and Robin Dyer; brother Nicholas Fulkerson; sister Jennifer Fulkerson; son Jace Fulkerson; stepdaughter Jaylyn Hayward; and grandparents Clarence and Mary Greenwood.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
