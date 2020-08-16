LEWISPORT — Joshua Garner, 31, of Owensboro, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Aug. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on April 18, 1989, to John and Rita Hall Garner Jr. Josh was employed by OMU. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hugh and Beneta Hall; paternal grandparents, John and Mae Garner Sr.; aunt, Janice Jackson; and uncle, Michael Garner.
Josh is survived by his wife, Teri Simpson Garner; daughters, Amelia Garner and Blakely Garner; parents, John and Rita Garner Jr.; sister, Jade Garner; sisters-in-law, Betty (Alex) Loyd and Amanda (Miguel Torres) Simpson; brother-in-law, Korvin Doty; and nieces, Molly and Eva; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Josh’s family will be greeting friends for a memorial visitation Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lewisport Community Center. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, envelopes will be available at the Community Center. Share your memories and condolences with Josh’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
