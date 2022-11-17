HARTFORD — Joshua L. Stewart, 43, of Hartford died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to the late Barry and Connie Hudspeth Stewart. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the UK Wildcats.
Josh was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Little Barry Stewart and Thomas Stewart.
Survivors include his sister, Tammy (Joe) Swift; his brother, Adam Stewart; his niece, Alexis Swift(Noah); and his nephews, Dallas Swift and Richard Swift (Makiya).
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Glennie Geary officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Rosine. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented