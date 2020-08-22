Joshua Samuel Hodskins, 38, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Aug. 10, 1982.
Joshua worked as a restaurant manager for several years. He loved cooking for his friends and experimenting with recipes. Joshua was especially good with Cajun food and barbecue. He also enjoyed video games, vintage comic books and was an avid Raiders Football fan. Joshua was passionate about cats in general and had many through the years. He will be missed by his current buddy, Salem.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Hodskins, in 2008; grandparents, Larry and Ann Brown; and his grandmother, Betty Jean Hodskins.
Joshua is survived by his father, Sam Hodskins (Tammy) of Owensboro; grandfather, Joseph A. Hodskins; aunts, Linda Hendley (Carl) and
Bonnie Howard (Greg); uncles, Doug Hodskins (Debbie) and Bart Hodskins (Angie); great-aunt, Jane Newman (Jim); many cousins; his roommate, Daniel Brown, and his fiancee, Paige Westerfield.
Public visitation will be Monday from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service with limited attendance will follow.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Joshua shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joshua Samuel Hodskins may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
