Hardinsburg — Joshua Thomas Blake, age 38 of Irvington, KY died June 23, 2022 near Harned. He was an equipment operator at LG & E.
He is survived by his parents Evelyna and Mark Willoughby; brothers Mark Willoughby and Matthew Willoughby; sisters Christina Willoughby and Heather Willoughby-Cundiff; and Grandparents Rose Moran and Bill and Francine Willoughby.
Services: 7 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation: From 3:30 p.m. on Monday until time of service.
