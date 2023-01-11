Josianne L. Cline, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 30, 1954, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Annie and Earl Martinez and Mr. and Mrs. Harris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Misty; great-grandbaby, Camden; sisters, Angie and Janie; and brothers, Felix, Joel, and Manuel.
She is survived by her husband, Vic Lucy, his six children, and 13 grandchildren; her children, Bobbie, Cheyanne, Melissa, and Molly; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Earl; sister, Ruby; and two sons-in-law, Chris Perry and Kenny Thornton III.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Faith Assembly Pentecostal Church, 1017 Andrew Jackson Highway, Adolphus.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
