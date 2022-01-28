Josie Ruth Frakes, age 81, died Jan. 25, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mickey Frakes; parents, Joseph and Lucy Staples Russ; brothers, Howard Davis, Bobby Russ, and James Carter and sisters, Margie Frost, Willowdean Rouse, Ida Long, and Joyce Adams.
Survivors include her son, Martin Joseph Frakes, Jr. (Anita); daughters, Debbie Hilliard (Ben), Lucy Miller and Vickey Frakes; brothers, J.W. Davis and Roy Russ; sisters, Ernestine Boone and Velma Carter; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in the chapel at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, 4895 N. Preston Highway (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with burial in Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. Obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
