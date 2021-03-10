CROMWELL — Joy Daye Martin Sheffield, 68, of Cromwell, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Joy was born in Bowling Green to the late Raydo and Erma Isabell Basham Martin. Joy was a devoted wife and loved her girls and grandchildren very much. She also loved doing things for others. Joy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Survivors include her husband, Jackie Allen Sheffield; three daughters, Susie King (Nick Coley), Beth (Mathew) Canty and Trish (Blake) Allen; grandchildren Taylor, Isaac, Hadlee, Elijah, Evan, Jack Henry and Oakley; a brother, Norman (Sue) Martin; and four sisters, Janice Dossey (her identical twin), Carolyn (Larry) Phelps, Shirley (Ronnie) McGehee and Charlotte (Welby) Barrow.
Services are at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Brian Canty officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery near Cromwell. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Due to state regulations, we can only seat 60% of our capacity, and masks are required.
