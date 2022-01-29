Joy Eugene Haycraft, 72, of Owensboro, formerly Hawesville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 27th at the Heartford House, surrounded by both prayers and his family. Joy was born on June 26, 1949 to Arthur and Etta Myrle (Beatty) Haycraft.
Joy is reunited in Heaven and preceded in death by his brothers, Bob and Scotty Haycraft, and his sister, Melvina Dowell.
Joy retired from Lanham Brothers General Contractors after 39 years as a carpenter, then a project manager. He then worked for Codell Construction as project manager until he retired in 2017. Joy enjoyed woodworking, U.K. basketball, and spending time with family. He was an active member at Hawesville United Methodist Church and served his local community on the City Council.
Joy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie Haycraft; son, Bryan (Amy) Haycraft; granddaughters, Megan (Jake) Bevil and Madison Haycraft; great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Noah, and Lola Bevil; brothers, Ray Haycraft and Dale Haycraft; and sisters, Shelby Gray and Rilda Hatfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Hawesville United Methodist Church with graveside services following in Serenity Hills. Joy’s family will be greeting friends on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at Hawesville United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House.
