CENTERTOWN — Joy Lee Williams Baggarly, died Saturday May 21, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. Joy was born in Hartford to Sandy Vincent and the late Donald Williams. She was a homemaker, enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids, she also enjoyed spending time outside. Joy was preceded in death by her father, Donald Williams, Grandparents, Ekles and Dora Williams and Charles Vincent, her uncle Ray Williams and her aunt Wilma Williams.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Baggarly; her mother, Sandy Vincent; her sons, Kyle (Kristen) Fulton, Jonathan Baggarly and Jordan Baggarly; her daughters, Emilee (Andy) Fulton, Maci Baggarly, Jessica (Perry) Coburn; her sister, Amy (Josh) Boyd; grandchildren, Skyler Fulton, Alex and Deric Cherry, Chloe Coburn; her niece, Sydnee Boyd; and her grandmother, Barbara Vincent.
Services are 12 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Tim Smith officiating. Burial will be in Walton Creek Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Due to State regulations we can seat only 75% of our capacity and masks are required.
