BEAVER DAM — Joy Mastison Nations, 77, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. She was a member of Echols Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nations; her parents, Chuck and Dolly Titus; and a sister, Linda Campbell.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynda (Willis) Rash of Mechanicsville, Virginia; two grandchildren, Joey Brown of Fordsville and Savana Biggs of Pinellas Park, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Corbin, Brendan, Lisa Joy, Charlie, and Tucker; and a brother, Leslie Brook (Joan) Titus of Stockton, California.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God, 5508 State Route 1245, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
Commented